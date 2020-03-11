Young back at work

National Security Minister Stuart Young at Queen's Hall on Wednesday. Photo by Paula Lindo - Paula Lindo

National Security Minister Stuart Young has returned to work after his accident during the opening of the Penal Fire Station on Tuesday.

Young said he never stopped being on the job.

The minister had given the feature address at the opening of the station when, as he stepped off the stage, the steps slipped and Young fell.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), where an x-ray showed his left shoulder was dislocated. He thanked the Fire Services and the staff at the SFGH, who he said treated him very well and put his shoulder back in place.

Young attended the morning session of the Music Festival at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on Wednesday.

He said he was looking forward to the results of an investigation being carried out by Udecott, which was in charge of the event.

“A video was sent to me this morning that is very, very telling, that (shows) the stage was not anchored. It was also a very short step, so you had to step towards the front of it, and that is what happened, it just flipped out.”

After the incident, there was a proliferation of memes online. Young said while he admires Trinidadians' creative streak, there were times when caution is called for.

“A lot of the memes and stuff are meant in good jest and you can see the lighter side of it, but people also need to be very cautious and understand that in these circumstances, it’s not really, it’s not my way to go and capitalise on other people’s misfortunes.”