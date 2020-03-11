Udecott: We did not build Penal stage

The stage at the opening ceremony of the Penal Fire Station. - Narissa Fraser

THE Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) says it was not responsible for building the faulty stage from which National Security Minister Stuart Young fell and dislocated his left shoulder on Tuesday.

After speaking at the opening of the Penal Fire Station, Young fell while returning to his seat.

He was treated and discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital. He later assured the public, via Facebook, that he was fine.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday morning, a senior official from Udecott said an investigation is ongoing and that the corporation did not construct the stage.

Opposition Leader and Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar had said Udecott was responsible for the stage when speaking with media at the event.

The Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) issued a press release on Wednesday confirming that an investigation was taking place. It referred to chapter 88:08 of the OSH Act, which says employers have a duty to ensure safe, risk-free premises to their employees and the general public.

It said, “The incidents which occurred at the Penal Fire Station are now engaging the attention of the OSH Agency. Appropriate action will be taken pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

OSHA wished Young a speedy recovery and offered its best wishes.

It has not yet been revealed who was responsible for building the stage.