Tracy appointed Health Secretary

Tracy Davidson-Celestine is the new Secretary of Health. -

NEW PNM Tobago Council political leader, Tracy Davidson-Celestine has been named Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly. Davidson-Celestine was installed as a Councillor on Wednesday afternoon at the Assembly Legislative Chambers, Scarborough.

Davidson-Celestine replaces Dr Agatha Carrington, who resigned with immediate effect on March 2, and has come at a time when health concerns are elevated. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Davidson-Celestine promised to immediately address the island's preparations for the novel coronavirus.