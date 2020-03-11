Tracy appointed Health Secretary
NEW PNM Tobago Council political leader, Tracy Davidson-Celestine has been named Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly. Davidson-Celestine was installed as a Councillor on Wednesday afternoon at the Assembly Legislative Chambers, Scarborough.
Davidson-Celestine replaces Dr Agatha Carrington, who resigned with immediate effect on March 2, and has come at a time when health concerns are elevated. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Davidson-Celestine promised to immediately address the island's preparations for the novel coronavirus.
