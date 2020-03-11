St Benedict’s anticipate Intercol T20

Crystian Thurton of St Benedict’s College, hits a boundary to bring up his half century, almost striking his team-mate Rodney Sieunarine, during the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League match versus Fatima College at Fatima grounds, Mucurapo Road, St James, on Tuesday. - ROGER JACOB

AFTER missing out on the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over title by the narrowest of margins, on Tuesday, St Benedict’s College captain Antonio Gomez is anticipating the start of the Intercol T20 tournament.

St Benedict’s recorded one of the most convincing wins of the tournament in the seventh and final round, on Tuesday, with a 153-run win over Fatima College at the latter’s school ground in Port of Spain.

St Benedict’s and Shiva Boys Hindu College both ended with 109 points, but the latter won the title because of the head-to-head rule. Shiva Boys got past St Benedict’s by four wickets in round four.

After the match against Fatima, Gomez told Newsday he was proud of his team. “From where we came, I feel confident in the team, although we did not come first. We wanted to come first, but still happy with the second place.”

Looking ahead to the PowerGen Intercol T20 tournament that starts next week, Gomez said, “I feel very confident, everybody is chipping in the last few games and I just hope we continue it in the Intercol. We have to be more aggressive in the batting and the fielding.”

St Mary’s College and Presentation College, Chaguanas have been relegated from the premiership division after finishing seventh and eighth respectively in the eight-team 50-over competition. Both St Mary’s and Presentation, Chaguanas ended with one win and six defeats and will have to play in the championship division next year.