Rowley heads to Guyana with Caricom team

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks to media in the VIP room at the Piarco International Airport after returning to TT from Ghana on Tuesday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

Less than a day after returning to Trinidad and Tobago from an official visit to Ghana, the Prime Minister is going on a Caricom mission to Guyana.

Dr Rowley will join Caricom chairman Barbados PM Mia Mottley as well as Grenada PM Dr Keith Mitchell and Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit on a LIAT charter flight on Wednesday morning.

Three days ago, Caricom reached out to the Guyana government and opposition to help resolve tensions in the aftermath of regional and general elections there.

The results the election are yet to be announced.

A press release from the Office of the Prime Minister said the Caricom delegation would meet with the "main actors in the Guyanese election impasse" and would leave Guyana on Thursday to return to their respective countries.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister in Rowley's absence.