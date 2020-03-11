Police dispel demerit points rumours: Not a money-making scheme

File photo.

The police Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit are urging the public to take the demerit points system seriously and refresh themselves about the law as the system is set to come online in early April.

The call was made by police road safety coordinator Sgt Brent Batson during a media briefing at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain on Wednesday. He addressed some concerns of drivers and dispelled misinformation about the system.

Responding to talk that the system was established for financial gain, Batson said the purpose of the changes were to promote safer behaviours among drivers.

"I wish to emphasise this goal is not for revenue generation, it is out there to bring law and order especially in the use of the roads and it is out there for public safety.

"If everyone looks carefully at the way it (the system) is structured, it targets repeat, high-risk offenders of the road network, those who place a lot of our family safety at risk. We are asking everyone to obey road traffic regulations and refresh your knowledge of the highway code and what rules and regulations you must follow."

Batson also reminded the public that while drivers would be ticketed for camera violations, they will not be issued demerit points for these offences.

He also said the new system could have serious implications for errant drivers who fail to pay on time as the fine could increase the longer it takes to pay.

"If the fine is not paid after the 30 days, it will immediately increase by 25 per cent. If the fine is not paid 40 days after that, it will include an increase of 50 per cent and after that we will deal with licencing sanctions. So it's up to the driver to pay that fine because you may be paying an escalated penalty once you go beyond that stipulated period."

Under the system, offenders will have to now pay fines at designated TTPost outlets across TT, instead of at magistrates' courts.

Batson also said people wishing to contest the fine would have to file a notice to contest with the court within 15 days of receiving the ticket.

Also at the briefing was Sgt Sunil Harrylal of the Road Policing Task Force who said there were 169 arrests since the inception of the unit in December, 23, 2019, for a variety of offences ranging from possession of drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and outstanding warrants.