Paul, Browne to feature at Nat’l Cycling Championships

TT cyclist Kwesi Browne. -

TOKYO-BOUND cyclists, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne are scheduled to put on their final pre-Olympic competitive display on local soil at the 2020 TT Cycling Federation National Track Cycling Championships which rides off at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, on Wednesday, from 7pm.

Paul is expected to be the front-runner on Wednesday’s programme of events as day-one climaxes with the Men’s Under-23 and Elite Sprint event. Other categories feature the Elite Women and Junior Men and Women.

In addition to the Sprint, all four stages (Scratch Race, Tempo Race, Elimination and Points Race) of the Omnium will be contested.

Browne will hit the track on Thursday when he begins pursuit of the local Men’s Keirin crown. Also being contested on the day will be Individual Pursuit and Scratch Race.

Friday features the Points Race and Team Sprint events while the following night sees action in the 4km Team Pursuit and 500 and 1km Time Trial. The annual tourney peaks on Sunday with the Madison event.