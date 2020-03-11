McLetchie secures place in veterans semis

RICHARD MCLETCHIE secured a place in the veterans singles semi-final round of the Shell Tranquillity Open on Tuesday, at the Tranquillity Tennis Courts, Port of Spain.

The top-seeded McLetchie trounced Andy Boyce 6-0, 6-1 in their quarter-final encounter.

In the lone quarter-final match of the veterans doubles category, the second-seeded pair of Dion Auguste and Ricky Villaroel eliminated the duo of Narad Ramsingh and Garry Siewdass 6-4, 6-0.

Three of the top four seeded pairs, in the mixed doubles section, moved on to the semi-final stage.

Number one pair of Nabeel and Carlista Mohammed swept past Jamal Alexis and Keesa Lee Young 6-3, 6-1; the tandem of Richard Chung and Osenyonye Nwokolo (third seed) defeated Ronald Robinson and Shauna Valentine 6-3, 7-6 (3) and the duo of Keshan Moonasar and Zara Ghuran (fourth seed) getting the better of Liu Chin and Maria Honore 7-5, 6-3.

However, Jerome Ward and Ella Carrington ousted the second seeded duo of Ethan and Cameron Wong 6-3, 2-6, 10-2.

The tournament will continue on Wednesday.