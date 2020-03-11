Kamla to Ghana: Don’t take PM’s advice on energy

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to media at the opening of Penal Fire Station on Tuesday morning. - Marvin Hamilton

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the Prime Minister is in no place to give advice on the topic of energy to any other country, given the sector’s current state in TT.

During his recent trip to Ghana, Dr Rowley said he was seeking to deepen the African nation’s collaboration with TT through agriculture and energy.

He revealed this while addressing Independence Day celebrations at the Baba-Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana on Friday.

He said TT was a “ready partner” that would assist Ghana with the development of its energy sector.

But speaking with media at the opening ceremony for the Penal Fire Station on Tuesday morning, Persad-Bissessar urged Ghanaians not to take the Rowley’s advice.

“I’m very happy the Prime Minister went to see culture and his roots and so on. It’s always good, I’ll encourage everyone if they can afford it, you should go. But what I found very shocking was, having shut down the entire energy industry in our country, he’s giving advice to Ghana on the energy industry.”

She said Government has failed in terms of oil production and TT’s economy is in a “very bad state.

“We have had a loss in our energy sector in a very bad way and for many reasons. One is the price shocks, but the other has to do with the output, the production. They have not tried to get more oil out the ground. And with the prices so low it may be cheaper to just leave it in the ground.”

Asked about the Prime Minister’s decision to import provisions from Ghana, the Opposition Leader said, “When I talked about agriculture, a main part of my economic transformation master plan has agriculture at the centre for diversification, and the Prime Minister, said 'What’s wrong with her? We don’t have the land.'

" Now he’s talking about planting provisions and so on and that is well and good.”

She said the Government’s days in office were numbered and that it was on its “last leg.

“I have no hope or faith in the solutions the Government may propose at this late stage in office.”