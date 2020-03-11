Health ministry addressing expected drug delays

Image courtesy CDC

A DELAY in importing pharmaceuticals into TT is expected, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has warned.

Speaking at the Public Administrations and Appropriations Committee, at the Cabildo Building, Port of Spain, on Wednesday, Parasram said the delay is a result of a global shortage, which has directly or indirectly been caused by the covid19 pandemic.

"I think China produces a lot of the world's supply of medicine. They also produce the active pharmaceutical ingredients that other countries use to make drugs," Parasram said, adding that India, a major supplier of pharmaceuticals, has also limited its exports.

He said the Ministry of Health has taken stock and has held discussions with the National Insurance Property Development Company (Nipdec) – the national agency responsible for procuring, storing and distributing drugs – since January to take stock and ascertain which drugs are most critical.

"PAHO (the Pan American Health Organisation) has been notified and are looking at alternative markets. We met with suppliers and Nipdec and the ministry will meet with them to go into detail on alternative supplies," said Parasram.

He added that there has been no impact on the Canadian market of which he was aware.

As for a vaccine, Parasram said the ministry does not anticipate receiving any this year.

"Vaccine development usually takes a number of years. Even if we do a rush trial, I do not think we will get a vaccine for a long time."