Douglas, Klellawan double up at ICWI Silver Bowl

Derron Douglas returns a serve during the ICWI Junior Super Singles tournament. - Sherdon Pierre

DERRON Douglas and Priyanka Khellawan doubled up on titles won at the Insurance Company of West Indies (ICWI) Silver Bowl Junior Table Tennis Tournament over the weekend, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Douglas, who was recently selected for both the junior and senior national men teams, claimed gold in the Under-18 and Under-21 categories. Douglas doubled up on his trophies in the tournament after narrowly defeating his clubmate Joshua Maxwell 3-2 (12:10, 9:11, 3:11, 11:9, 11:4). QPCC dominated the Men’s Under-21 category with four players qualifying for the semi-final round.

Douglas swept Abraham Francis (11:7, 11:7, 12:10) while, Maxwell breezed past Javier King (11:9, 11:9, 11:4).

The U-15 Girl’s final was a repeat of the U-18 final and the result remained the same as Khellawan defeated Imani- Edwards at the same 3-1 margin (7:11, 12:10, 11:4, 11:9) to win her second title of the weekend. In the last four, Khellawan won comprehensively against QPCC’s Chloe Fraser (11:5, 11:6, 11:8); Edwards- Taylor also won at the same margin against Blasters` Rebekah Sterling (11:6, 11:4, 11:8).

UTT’s Chelsea Fong overpowered her opponents to claim the Women’s U-21 title after playing unbeaten in the three-woman round robin format.

Fong defeated Derah Ramoutar (Warrenville United) 3-0 (11;8, 11:7, 11:8) and (WVU) Sarah Mohammed (11;5, 11:7, 11:6). Mohammed grabbed the silver medal over her clubmate Ramoutar (11:6, 11:5, 11:9).

Jamali Mauge who is now suiting up with Carenage Blasters won the U-15 Boy’s title in fine style after brushing aside his clubmate Nicholas O’ Young 3-0 (11:9, 11:9, 11:4). In the semi-final round, Mauge won comprehensively against Mikhail Deonarine (WASA) 3-0 (11:3, 11:4, 11:3). O’Young had a much tougher opponent as he overcame team-mate and U-13 champion, Gabriel John 3-2 (11:6, 15:13, 10:12,5:11, 11:8).

Jonathan Cottoy (WASA) claimed victory over Powergen’s Josiah Joseph 3-1 (11:9, 13:11, 9:11, 11:4) to lift the U-11 title. In route to the final, Cottoy swept Josiah Manley (ATTC) in straight sets (11:6, 11:5, 11:6) while Joseph defeated the Under-9 champion Daniel Bhim 3-0 (13:11, 11:8, 11:6).

Guyanese Jasmine Billingy rebounded from her u-13 Girl’s final defeat to win the U-11 category when she defeated Ashlea Mohammed of ATTC 3-1 (8:11, 11:8, 11:3, 11:7). Billingy qualified for the final as she overpowered Jerisse Elder (Powergen) three zip (11:7, 11:8, 13:11) whereas Mohammed overcame QPCC`s J’nai Samuel 3-1 (11:5, 11:2, 9:11, 11:6).