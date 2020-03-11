CMO: Canada covid19 case no cause for concern

Chief medical officer, Dr Roshan Parasram - ANGELO_MARCELLE

Chief Medical Officer Rosham Parasram says the report of a Canadian who visited Trinidad and Tobago and who has the coronavirus is no concern for this country at this time.

Parasram said after viewing the video of a press conference by Alberta's chief medical officer Dr Deena Hinshaw on Tuesday night, he immediately sent an e-mail to Public Health Canada to request an epidemiological report on the person who travelled to Trinidad.

An epidemiological report provides complete information on the travel and other details of the individual.

Parasram said this during a Public Appropriations and Allocations Committee of Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Saying any comment would be speculative at this point, Parasram said: "The chance of transmission in TT is extremely low."

He said Alberta officials were still doing interviews and would need to do a thorough public health history before they pass the information to TT.

He said in preparation for possible cases of the virus in TT, the health ministry have engaged the Canadian high cmmission and have an agreement to co-operate on sharing information.

"As soon as we get the information we will determine the public health risk and we will inform everyone that needs to know. We will keep the population up to date."