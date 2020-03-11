CAL announces covid19 waiver policy

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight. PHOTO COURTESY WORLDAIRLINENEWS.COM

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has announced a waiver policy for passengers affected by covid19, effective Wednesday. In a release, the airline said that due to ongoing developments worldwide and in order to minimise inconvenience to customers, it would allow people whose travel plans may be affected by the virus to rebook without incurring change fees.

The policy only applies in specific cases. It applies to passengers holding Caribbean Airlines ticket stock but does not apply to inter-island travel. It applies to tickets issued on or before March 31, 2020 with original travel dates between February 3 and June 30, 2020.

The new travel itinerary must be completed within one year of the original booking. CAL said change fees would be waived for people meeting the criteria but fare differences will still apply to rebooking.