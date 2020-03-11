Cable and Wireless pumps $.15m into TT Golf Open

Senior manager of Cable and Wireless business Elizabeth Ammon (C) presents a cheque to director of the TT Golf Association (TTGA) Afia Alexander-Henry (C) and vice president of the TTGA Glenn Redhead at St. Andrews golf Club on Tuesday. - Ayanna Kinsale

CABLE AND Wireless (C&W) Business has pumped $150,000 towards the staging of the 113th TT Golf Open and Week of Golf 2020, which will take place from March 15-22 at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval.

At the cheque presentation, on Tuesday, at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Elizabeth Ammon, director at C&W Business said, “We’re very pleased and excited to be a sponsor of the Open.

“We know that this tournament will be all about showcasing the sportsmanship and the spirit of golf. We’re very happy to be a part of that.”

Afia Alexander-Henry, tournament director of the TT Golf Open and Week of Golf 2020, said, “We would like to thank Cable and Wireless business for being our gold sponsor for tournament.”

The Week of Golf will tee off with the Junior Pro Am on March 15, followed by the Senior Pro Am on March 17 and the four-day Golf Open, from March 19-22. Glenn Redhead, vice president of the TT Golf Association said, “We’re so happy to receive this cheque from Cable and Wireless. We’re hoping that they’ll continue to be a partner with the TT Golf Association for years to come.

“Right now, the course is in fantastic condition. St Andrew’s (Club) has been doing a pretty good job. We have been having rain, which has helped the course tremendously.

“Usually this time of the year it’s pretty dry but we’re having good conditions now. We know that the course will be fast. But we expect to get some good showings from a few players.”

Redhead added, “We’re expecting 136 players. That’s the maximum that the course could hold.”

Among the players expected to feature at the Championship are Chris Richards senior and his 14-year-old son Chris jnr, 2019 winner Wan Ju Lee, former champs Ben Martin and Dustin Risdon (Canada), Sol Joanni and Matthew Marquez.

There will be participants from TT, Canada, United States, Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica, Venezuela, Curacao and Great Britain.