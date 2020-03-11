14 Venezuelan teens among 37 arrested in Cedros

Fourteen Venezuelan minors were among 37 people held by police on Tuesday night in Cedros.

A police press release said the teens – 11 boys and 12 girls – who entered the country illegallywere held around 9.30 pm.

Police said five vehicles suspected transporting the Venezuelans were stopped and searched. Eight people from the South and Central Divisions were also arrested in connection with the incident.

The anti-crime exercise was carried out by the South Western Division Task Force (SWDTF), Emergency Response Patrol and Cedros Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.