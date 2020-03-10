Young in hospital after fall

Fire officers help National Security Minister Stuart Young to an ambulance after he fell at the opening ceremony for the Penal Fire Station on Clarke Road. Photo: Narissa Fraser

National Security Minister Stuart Young is now in hospital after tripping and falling at the opening ceremony for the Penal Fire Station on Clarke Road.

After giving his feature address, he began to walk down the short staircase to leave the stage and return to his seat.

But in the process, he tripped and fell, and was injured.

Members of the fire service immediately carried him to an ambulance. Young was holding his left shoulder and was visibly in pain.

He was taken to hospital, but the hospital has not yet been identified.

Opposition leader and MP for Siparia Kamla Persad-Bissessar said from where she was sitting, it appeared the minister hurt his head and shoulder.

She said it was an unfortunate situation.

More as this becomes available.