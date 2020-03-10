Woman questioned over video of child on car door

A Diego Martin woman is expected to be questioned about a video recording of a child clinging to the driver's door of a moving car.

Police said the woman went to the West End Police Station on Tuesday morning where she was questioned by investigators from the police Child Protection Unit and released.

Police said they suspect the incident happened in Diego Martin but were trying to find the exact location and CCTV footage of the incident.

A media release from the Children's Authority on Monday condemned the actions of the driver in the video and called on the police to investigate.

In the release the authority reminded the public that under Section 4 of the Children Act 2012, it is a criminal offence to expose a child in a manner likely to cause suffering or injury to the child's health.

If convicted, the driver of the car

may face a fine of $5,000 and imprisonment for six years, or a fine of $50,000 and imprisonment for ten years