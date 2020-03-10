UWI lecturer: Budget deficit could widen with covid19, oil price tumble

Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon -

The budget deficit could widen to as much as $10 to $12 billion, Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon estimates, as TT, like the rest of world, deals with the double impact of the covid19 and an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Arjoon lectures at the in Finance, Economics and Statistics at the Department of Management Studies at University of the West Indies (UWI).

“First of all, we are of course a nation that depends on oil and gas and petrochemicals. These prices are highly correlated. When oil takes a turn for the worse, the others also fall,” Arjoon told Newsday in a telephone interview on Monday.

Energy prices on Monday made their sharpest drop since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, with West Texas Intermediate prices (the US benchmark) at about US$31 per barrel and Brent (International benchmark) just slightly higher at about US$33. Natural gas was trading at about US$1.80 per mmbtu. The budgeted price for these commodities – on which TT’s expenditure is based – is US$60 per barrel of oil and $3 per mmbtu.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert did not immediately respond to Newsday’s request for comment but will host a press conference to update on the country’s financial situation on Tuesday.

However, contacted for comment, former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine weighed in on the issue.

“We are seeing a repeat of 1985 when the Saudis’ increased production out of frustration with other OPEC members who were cheating on production quotas. When that happened in 1985 it led to the collapse of the TT economy.

"The events of the past three days are somewhat similar. Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to reach agreement on production cuts and the Saudis reacted by reportedly planning to increase production from 9.7 million barrels per day to as high as 12 million barrels per day.”

The International Energy Agency predicts that coronavirus could cause global oil demand to fall for the first time since 2009, the Great Recession.

International equity markets (stocks) also took a tumble, with a sharp seven per cent drop in the S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average (US stock indices) over the previous day triggered a “circuit-breaker” mechanism causing all market trading to halt temporarily to stop a further spiral.

Global stock markets have already taken a beating over the last month as investors react to the global spread of covid19.

Global business outlook is poor because of the coronavirus spread, as supply chains around the world are slowed or shuttered in an attempt to contain the virus. China, where the virus originated, has shut down factories and quarantined the entire province of Wuhan. Itlay, the epicentre of the European outbreak, has followed suit, locking down its northern, highly industrialised regions, including the cities of Milan and Venice.

Arjoon said efforts are being made worldwide to mitigate against the effects of the virus.

“Right now it’s not just the inputs in industry that are being affected by coronavirus, especially in terms of manufacturing sector being able to access adequate amounts of raw material and retails accessing items for resale.

"The US Federal Reserve has dropped its interest rates by 0.5 per cent in an attempt to revamp business activity. Other countries might follow but that hasn’t worked because the problem isn’t demand. It’s a supply problem. The level of productivity in countries with covid19 is quite poor.”

For TT, this disruption is compounded because of existing challenges to ease of doing business.

“The local business environment is already swamped – customs delays, higher charges, getting permits, accessing foreign exchange – and now challenges with raw materials from foreign partners. Imports may take a hit but also exports as countries we export to slow down as well. This can have a potentially serious collective impact on the economy.”

Ramnarine, however, reminded that Government forecasted to collect $47.7 billion, with expenditure at $53 billion.

“It is impossible to see how they will collect that in this price environment. I think we are in serious economic trouble. We were already in a difficult economic space. Now it is even worse.

"We need to hear a definitive and unambiguous statement from the Minister of Finance as to the state of revenue and expenditure as we approach the mid-point of the 2020 fiscal year. The price assumptions for the 2020 are now irrelevant and we need to know how Government plans to make up the revenue shortfall. Minus political spin.”