Trini in Japan tells of covid19 scare

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo courtesy CDC.gov

A Trinidad and Tobago citizen living in Japan said the rules imposed by the government in the fight against the covid19 are strict but necessary.

Nikita Yorke, a language teacher at a school which she wished not to name, said a decision was taken to mandatorily suspend classes.

In a facebook interview with Newsday, Yorke who lives in the city of Toyama said teachers are going to work but the students have been ordered to stay away, at least until Spring is over.

“The precautionary measures are strictly adhered to. They (officials) just set up a state of emergency so who knows what will happen.

“I have the special N95 masks, but I don't use them yet. Those are for if things get bad. In the meantime, I've just made sure I have food in case of a state of emergency.”

Yorke noted that there has been some panic buying, but the shelves at the supermarkets and pharmacies that carried hand sanitisers are now empty.

“I haven't seen them (hand sanitisers) in stores for weeks. Those things don't exist here.

“I have at home, but nowhere in Japan is selling them. The price are 100 times the normal price, which is almost US $100.”

Yorke added that events are being cancelled and people are being advised to go to work and then home.

“It is better to be on the safe side and avoid traveling around Japan.”

A South West African student in China, who wished not to be named because of the university’s policies, said the measures taken there are similar to what is being advised globally.

She said, “We are constantly being reminded to wear a mask every time we step out of our dormitory rooms, to wear gloves if you can and glasses, and to wash our hands all the time – not only before meals.”

She added that they are being urged to stay indoors and are only allowed leave once or twice a week to buy groceries.

“We are given a maximum of two hours to do our shopping. We go to an express shop to pick up our packages or at the nearest supermarket. Almost every other shop is closed.

She added that there is need for more masks, gloves and goggles and hand sanitiser and soaps.

“Things are getting expensive even if the government is trying so hard to control prices.”

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China.