SSCL Premiership trophy to be decided

SHIVA BOYS and St Benedict’s will be vying for the 2020 Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division trophy, on Tuesday, after the seventh and final round of matches are contested.

Shiva Boys will entertain Hillview at Syne Village in Penal while St Benedict’s will travel to Mucurapo to tackle hosts Fatima, at the Fatima Ground.

Only two points separate Shiva Boys (91) and St Benedict’s (89) atop the eight-team standings.

There is another game on Tuesday’s schedule, with St Mary’s hosting Presentation San Fernando at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair.

There was a final round fixture on Monday, with Naparima getting past Presentation Chaguanas by two wickets, at San Fernando.

Presentation Chaguanas were bowled out for 125 in 35.1 overs with off-spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh (a member of the West Indies team at the recent ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa), capturing five wickets for 14 runs, off 7.1 overs.

Justin Jaggessar scored 29 and Rajeev Ramnarine 24 for Presentation Chaguanas.

In response, Naparima reached 129/8 off 28.2 overs, with Kyle Roopchand hitting 59 and Mahabirsingh 20.

Ramnarine took 5/33 and Adam Furlonge 2/15 for the visitors.

Naparima walked away with 17 points to finish the season with 84 points, while Presentation Chaguanas got four points to end with a total of 43 points.

Standings – 1.Shiva Boys 91; 2.St Benedict’s 89; 3.Naparima 84; 4.Presentation San Fernando 67; 5.Hillview 65; 6.Fatima 57; 7.Presentation Chaguanas 43; 8.St Mary’s 41.