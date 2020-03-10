Shiva Boys crowned

Shiva Boys Hindu College cricket team celebrate their first-ever PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership division crown, at PowerGen Grounds, Penal, on Tuesday, after beating Hillview College by 82 runs. PHOTO BY JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH - Jonathan Ramnanansingh

A seven-wicket-haul from left-arm orthodox spinner Isaiah Gomez (7/20), partnered with a captain's knock of 51 from Nicholas Ali, sealed a commanding 82-run victory and the capture of Shiva Boys Hindu College first-ever PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership division crown, at PowerGen Grounds, Penal, on Tuesday.

Against three-time winners Hillview College in the seventh and final round of matches, Shiva Boys recovered from a shaky start and rallied to a fair total of 191 all out after 49.1 overs.

Hillview, already out of contention for this year's crown, showed some glimmers of hope from Andrew Rambaran (38) and opening batsman Rickash Boodram (33) during their chase, but was soon rattled out for just 109 after 24.3 overs.

Shiva earned 18 points from the win and ended the season with 109 points. St Benedict's College got past Fatima College by 153 runs at Fatima grounds in Port of Spain and picked up a maximum 20 points to also end with 109 points.

However, Shiva won the title based on the head-to-head rule as Shiva defeated St Benedict's by four wickets earlier in the season.