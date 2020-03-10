Petty registers as a sex offender

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. -

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has finally registered as a sex offender.

A search at the United States Department of Justice national sex offender public website highlighted him as a resident of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

On March 4 he surrendered to US Marshals in California. He was arrested and charged for failing to register as a sex offender and placed on a $20,000 bond.

A TMZ report indicated that he was arrested for the same offence in 2019, after he was pulled over in a traffic stop, and police officers realised he was registered in New York for a 1995 conviction of attempted rape, but not in California.

While the county charges have been dropped he is still expected to face federal charges, and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, and stay away from any kind of recreational drugs until his next court hearing on March 23.

In February, Petty got into hot water with the TT public when a video began circulating on social media, showing the rapper’s husband pushing away the hand of soca artiste, Neil “Iwer” George, while on a music truck on Carnival Tuesday.