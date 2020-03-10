Panic in Penal as Young falls off stage

Minister of National Security Stuart Young is escorted to an ambulance by fire officers and ministry officials after he fell at the opening of the Penal Fire Station on Tuesday morning. - Marvin Hamilton

The celebration of the new Penal Fire Station turned to panic when National Security Minister Stuart Young fell off the stage on Tuesday morning.

After giving the feature address, Young fell and was injured.

Members of the fire service immediately took him to an ambulance. Young was holding his left shoulder and was visibly in pain.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) where an x-ray showed his left shoulder was dislocated.

The function was then brought to a close without the commemorative stone being unveiled or the ribbon cut, as Young was not there.

Guests were wandering around the area, confused, as no word on the minister's status was given before the dismissal.

Opposition Leader and Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the fall was not “a set-up” by her or any member of her team.

She said it was an unfortunate situation.

“It (the stair) wasn’t balanced. He got a really hard hit.

“He hit his shoulder, but I think he also hit his head. My prayers are with him.”

She said Young gave some very kind remarks and she was happy the station had finally been opened.

The Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) was responsible for assembling the stage. Udecott staff said there would an investigation, as suggested by Persad-Bissessar, into what went wrong in terms of the stage set-up.

Almost immediately after Young fell, audience member Omar Maharaj also fell when his chair broke. He told Newsday he would visit the Siparia Regional Health Facility, and complained of lower back pain.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Young assured the public he was fine.

He thanked wellwishers and everyone who had asked about his condition.

He wrote, “This morning, after giving my remarks at the opening of the new Penal Fire Station, as I was coming off of the stage and stood on the one step to come off, it slid, as it was not anchored or secured, and I fell.

“The fall was quite a hard one and I dislocated my shoulder.”

He added, “I thank the Fire Services’ personnel who carried me in the ambulance for their comfort and professionalism, all of the nurses, doctors and other staff at the SFGH who diagnosed and treated me.”

He said he is thankful he did not break or fracture any bones.