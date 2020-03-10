Obika: 'Spirit blow' coming for Rowley

Senator Taharqa Obika speaks at a UNC Monday Night Forum at the Union Claxton Bay Secondary School on Monday. - Lincoln Holder

Opposition senator Taharqa Obika made a jibe at the Prime Minister, who was declared an honorary member of the king’s court in Kyebi by Ghanaian officials last Thursday

"After he gets the title bestowed to him by the Ghanaians, he will receive a spirit blow, because he never apologised to the people of TT. He never apologised to former prime minister Arthur NR Robinson for mocking the title," Obika said.

Obika was referring to comments Dr Keith Rowley made, he said, in 1991when Robinson visited Nigeria and received a similar title.

In fact Robinson was dubbed Chief Olokun Igbaro by the Ooni of Ife of Nigeria during the Ooni's visit to TT in 1989.

"He is in Ghana finding his roots. But about 30 years ago on the eve of an election, Rowley, on a platform in Diego Martin, disregard his own African ancestry. He could find nothing else but to ridicule and mock the title given to Robinson," Obika said.

He made the comments at the UNC Monday night forum at Union/Claxton Bay Secondary School at St Margaret’s in Claxton Bay.

Obika did not elaborate on the "spirit blow."

He repeatedly bashed the government, saying it has no plans to develop the country. The economy, he charged, needs resuscitation, as businesses are closing and people losing their jobs.

Obika, an economist, banker and lecturer, has been chosen to contest the Point Fortin seat for the UNC in the upcoming general election,

Rowley was a special guest of honour at Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day celebrations which closed with a royal dinner hosted by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene (Absolute Monarch of the Kingdom of Asante) in Kumasi.

He has posted several photos from the trip of him draped in traditional wear.

UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John also threw jabs at the Prime Ministe,r whom she referred to as a "wannabe emperor in Ghana,"

As supporters cheered, she added: "When a fellow Tobagonian went to Africa, what did Rowley call him? He said he was Chief Cunumunu."