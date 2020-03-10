Navigating patients through cancer care

Kimberly Badal - ROGER JACOB

Being diagnosed with cancer is a traumatic and confusing experience.

After that, too, cancer care is not as straightforward as going to the doctor and getting medicine. Patients sometimes lack resources: they may not be able to afford the treatment or even cost of transportation to treatment. They may be unsure what healthcare providers are supposed to do for them or have psychological issues such as being overwhelmed, frustrated by long waiting times for treatment – or be afraid.

This is where the Caribbean Cancer Research Initiative comes in. This NGO provides a patient navigation system that guides patients through their cancer care.

It was founded by Kimberly Badal, a 29-year-old PhD student from the University of the West Indies (UWI) who is studying molecular genetics.

"The idea is that once someone is diagnosed with cancer, they would be assigned an advocate, and that advocate's job is to streamline and co-ordinate care while tracking everything that's happening to the patient electronically," Badal told Newsday in an interview at the institute's head office on Alcazar Street, Port of Spain.

Badal has a bachelors and masters degree in biomedicine and molecular genetics. She founded the initiative in July 2016 while she was working at UWI on various medical research projects.

The initiative's patient navigation system is only in place at the Sangre Grande Hospital, though Badal hopes patient navigation can be made available in all public hospitals and oncology centres.

"We would go to Sangre Grande Hospital and meet with patients, get their consent and assess their challenges.

"Each patient has different challenges. There is a systematic way to assess whatever their needs are, and the navigator would adjust those needs as a priority," she said.

The navigators help find out why a CT scan is taking long, or provides the patient and family with emotional support and education they need.

"It's a big gap the patients have. Lack of support, lack of education, everything. When you go for treatment, there's a lot around diagnosis and we don't have support here."

One of the biggest limitations for cancer care was patients not having health insurance, she said.

"Of the 120 people the institute has helped, none of them have health insurance. We ask that first, because it would have made navigation a lot easier, because they would be able to go through the private system, which makes things a lot faster, but the barrier there is obviously cost."

Badal thinks it's because the initiative is based in a public hospital, that it's dealing with patients who could not afford private care. However, she emphasised that it was important for people to access private services, as having scans and tests done in a timely manner is critical to their cancer care.

"Cancer tests can become outdated quickly. If you take a CT (computed tomography) scan and you get a report six months after that, the CT scan is obsolete, because things change quickly with cancer. So you actually have to go and get another CT scan.

"Those sorts of redundancies happen a lot in the public system: that means wastage of resources, mismanagement – a lot happens because there is poor management of the patients."

She encourages everyone to get health insurance in case they get cancer, because it is misplaced to expect the government to provide all the cancer care you need for free.

"While it is reasonable that you can expect to go publicly to get your cancer treatment, you also have to recognise there is literally no developed country that offers all cancer treatment for free. There is none. It is too expensive."

Difficulties with data

Badal is doing research on survival and recurrence in cancer patients diagnosed at Sangre Grande Hospital during a specific period. She is writing that up as a paper for publication.

In 2018 she was on a team of researchers who published a paper on cancer incidence and mortality rates and trends in TT.

The paper said: "Between 1995 and 2009, there were a total of 29,512 incident primary cancers and 18,216 cancer deaths in TT, with an overall case-fatality rate of 61.7 per cent. For this time period, the average length of time between diagnosis and death was one year (range: less than one year to 40 years) and the average survival time among living cases was 1.1 year (range: less than one year to 14 years)."

She is also trying to research why there is a low cancer survival rate in TT. However, one major limitation is the insufficient data from the hospitals, as there are few hospitals with electronic medical record systems (EMR).

"They are always working on it, and I can't wait on them. I can't battle these things on too many fronts. It's exhausting...I was talking to one of the doctors and he's saying he's been in consultations about EMR systems since 1990...

"We've been thinking about how we can start to innovate and collect the data that we need, and all of that is a long and arduous process about how to get this done in this setting...Usually in other countries this data would be available online: you just pull it down and you run your stats."

As it is, each regional health authority has its own ethics committee she has to approach to get data, and the medical records are kept in paper files.

"That is a huge barrier to doing research properly...If you had systems where you systematically collected data, monitoring how you are doing and applying strategies to improve over time, then you would actually see improvements. Improvement doesn't come without knowing where you are or why you are there.

"So this is why I decided research is my passion. There is a huge tangible problem that needs to be addressed "

Badal, the dog loving researcher who's the one to watch

Badal is the only child of a single mother who used to work as a facilities manager in Petrotrin. She went to St Joseph's Convent, San Fernando, and then York University, Toronto. She wasn't sure she wanted to become a doctor, so she decided to try out biomed first.

"I wanted to be in one of the other fields that contribute to medicine. I wanted to do research or public health. I did a lot of lab work there.

"I didn't want to be in the hospital. I didn't want to be in the lab, I wanted to find a middle ground. I wanted to work with my computer. I am more of a data analyst. That is what I like: public health and data analysis."

She recently won the Bryden Alumni Award from York University, in the "one to watch" category. It is given to a York alumnus who has made a tangible contribution to their community within ten years of graduating from York.

Badal was surprised she won, as she didn't even apply. Her best friend from school nominated her.

"I was shocked. I know the people who won the award the year before, and you never consider yourself to be in the lane of these other people...I'm extremely humbled.

"I think these things help you to stay on the path, because this path is difficult, and having someone acknowledge your work and tell you you've done a good job goes a long way.

"It came at a very good time, too, because I was in the middle of taking a break. I was not sure I wanted to continue, because it was so difficult."

On top of her PhD work, her research with the initiative, Badal has to plan fundraisers for her NGO and write grant applications. This initiative is funded by the Union for International Cancer Control, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

She returned from the Netherlands when she was 25, and described returning home as a hard transition. She was at UWI working on a public health project on the national eye survey. They went out to collect saliva from patients for a genetic survey.

"I was on the verge of going abroad to do my PhD and I already started doing projects and I didn't want to leave these projects hanging, so I just decided to stay."

Aside from being a cancer researcher, she is a hardcore dog lover who adopts any stray dog she sees, and has three right now.

"I really love dogs. My mom told me to tone it down. Sometimes I rescue dogs – my poor mother! Sometimes I would just bring them home. I used to bring home so many stray animals. I would pick them out of the drain. At one time I had over ten."

Sidebar:

Health Ministry on medical records:

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram told Newsday while the country does not have an overall electronic medical record system, the St James Medical Complex has one, and when the Arima and Point Fortin hospitals become operational, they will also have an EMR system.

"It's not that we have none. We have a system in different facilities but we are trying to bring it in as one."

Parasram said the health ministry is working on a full system, but funding is a limitation.

