Morvant woman fined for bogus NIB claim

A 51-year-old woman from Morvant who made a survivors’ benefit claim to the National Insurance Board (NIB) for a man she claimed to be her common-law husband has been fined $1,500 by a magistrate.

Ingrid Woods, of Mapp Lands, Morvant, was fined by Magistrate Christine Charles last week after she was found guilty of attempting to defraud the NIB in 2007.

The NIB was represented by special prosecutor Sean Cazabon who presented evidence of a forensic handwriting expert, who said the signature of Gervais Ferrette was forged on the claim.

Woods claimed she was Ferrette’s common-law wife. She was arrested after she submitted the form to the NIB.

Survivors' benefit is a periodic payment made to the dependents of an insured person who dies but not from an employment-related injury.

Cazabon also presented Ferrette's death certificate which said that another woman was his wife.

If Woods fails to pay the fine, she will serve four months’ in prison with hard labour.

Woods was represented by attorney Abigail Roach, while Gretel Beard also appeared for the NIB.