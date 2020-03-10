Morvant man shot dead

Stock photo

A 27-year-old man was shot dead outside his home in Morvant on Monday night.

He has been identified as N’Yika “Blood” Keyata.

According to police reports Keyata was outside his home on Gerbera Avenue, when at about 7.20 pm he was approached by a man in a dark-coloured hoodie.

The two were seen talking. Then the man took out a gun and shot at him. Keyata tried to run, but the gunman chased him and shot him several times before escaping.

Neighbours called police and emergency services, who took him to Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died.