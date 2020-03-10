Man arrested by ex-cops in Rio Claro fined

The 21-year-old man arrested by two retired police in Rio Claro on Friday after a chase pleaded guilty on Monday charged with robbery with violence.

The man, who lives in Mafeking Village in Mayaro, appeared before Rio Claro magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine who fined him $5,000.

Through his attorney Ashton Dinanath, the man told the court that his action was not premeditated, and he was frustrated owing to money woes. The attorney said that the man borrowed some money from a female relative but had been unable to repay the debt. His father died last year.

On the morning of the crime, he was walking in the market and found a bread knife and decided to rob the supermarket.

PC Mahabir laid the charge and Sgt Sanjeev Ramkaran prosecuted.

Reports are at about 12.05 pm the man walked into Flourishing Supermarket at High Street and held up the cashier at knifepoint. Police said he grabbed an undisclosed sum of cash and ran out. The owner and staff raised an alarm.

Ex-sergeants Richard Knights and Rabindranath "Robin" Dookie were across the road in Robin’s Bar and saw the man fleeing. They gave chase, arrested him and seized the knife. They handed him over to Rio Claro police.

Dookie owns the bar.