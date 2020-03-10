Kamla sues Deyalsingh over swine flu statements

UNC Opposition leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar. Photo by Lincoln Holder

OPPOSITION LEADER Kamla Persad-Bissessar has made good on a threat to take Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to court, accusing him of making defamatory allegations that she hid data on the number of people who died of the H1N1 influenza virus (swine flu) from 2013-2015, when she was prime minister.

The defamation claim was filed in the Port of Spain High Court on Monday by attorneys representing the Opposition Leader. She is seeking compensation and an injunction restraining the minister from repeating or making further statements that she hid information in relation to the swine flu virus.

The minister was accused of using “cheap and desperate attempts to score political points.”

In November 2019, Persad-Bissessar’s attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Tacklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon wrote to the minister, demanding an apology and retraction for the statements he made on November 5, at a public meeting of the People’s National Movement (PNM.)

An extension was asked for but by December 16 to present, there has been no response from the minister or his legal team.

In the lawsuit, Persad-Bissessar said the minister’s statements were demonstrably spiteful and malicious and she accused him of not taking the steps to verify the information.

The lawsuit said Persad-Bissessar was ”seriously slandered and/or libeled and has suffered material loss and damage” by the speech.

At the PNM meeting, Deyalsingh alleged, “They suppressed the data on the number of people who died due to H1N1.” He then asked the Opposition Leader to say why she hid the data for those years.

The letter also told Deyalsingh the message his speech “falsely and/or maliciously” lowered the Opposition Leader in the estimation of the general public and exposed her to contempt and ridicule.

The claim said the allegations made by the minister were “wholly untrue and unfounded.”

It added that the direct and implied meaning of Deyalsingh’s statements was that the Opposition Leader willfully suppressed data, abused her power and authority as prime minister, was dishonest and unfit to run for political office, lacked integrity and was committed to serious acts of misconduct in public office.

The claim said the statements may cause people and voters to fail to vote for the United National Congress (UNC) and its candidates or vote against them, and may have also broad-brushed hard-working public servants.