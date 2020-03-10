Jamaica confirms covid19 case

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo courtesy CDC.gov

Jamaica's health and wellness minister Christopher Tufton has confirmed that a patient on the island has tested positive for covid19.

In a televised media conference, Tufton asked the public to remain calm and implement advisories related to personal hygiene and social distancing.

He said his ministry was doing everything necessary to confront the issue and trace people who had come into contact with the individual and had already contacted the person's family members.

According to a news release from the Jamaica health ministry the patient, a female Jamaican had travelled to the United Kingdom and returned to Jamaica on March 4.

She went to a public medical facility on March 9 and has been quarantined since then.

"We anticipated from some time ago that there was a strong possibility that this day would come. We are part of the global community with relatively open borders.

"We have been preparing and now we trigger the next phase of the response," Tufton said.

Jamaica is the first country in the English-speaking Caribbean to confirm a case.

Other countries with covid19 in the region are Dominican Republic, St Martin, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

During the press conference, Tufton reminded Jamaicans of the advice to prevent infection.

In Trinidad and Tobago, 37 people have been tested for the virus with negative results.

ANTI-COVID19 MEASURES

Personal hygiene measures are effective to protect yourself and your loved ones from covid19.

* Wash your hands properly with soap and water

* Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

* Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

* Dispose of tissue immediately after using

* Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

* Avoid touching your face

* Stay home if you are ill

* Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms