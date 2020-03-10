Imbert: Covid19 has not affected projects'

PNM chairman Colm Imbert -

The coronavirus (covid19) has not affected the progress of government to government projects, said Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Tuesday.

Imbert made this statement during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance’s office at the Eric Williams Plaza on Independence Square.

“The only thing from covid19 that I see affecting us is the supply of materials.”

He said delays in shipments of materials might occur because of more stringent checks at the ports.

“A lot of materials in the world – structural steel and things like that – come from China.”

The first cases of covid19 were confirmed in the Wuhan province of China in December last year.

Since then more than 100 countries have confirmed cases of the disease with over 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide and more than 3,000 deaths.