High praise for Red Force pace attack

TT Red Force’s Anderson Phillip prepares to deliver a ball during day four of the West Indies Four Day Championship match against the Barbados Pride at Tarouba, San Fernando, on Sunday. Phillip took 1/37 in ten overs in the second innings. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

THE TT Red Force pace duo of Uthman Muhammad and Anderson Phillip have come in for high praise by team manager David Furlonge, after playing key roles in the Red Force’s 148-run victory over the Barbados Pride on Sunday.

This round seven match, of the Regional Four Day Championships, was contested at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

The Red Force, who decided to bat after winning the toss, made 239 with Joshua Da Silva hitting 77 and Kyle Hope 40. The Pride, in their first innings, responded with 260 with Phillip, who was adjudged as the Man of the Match, collecting a career-best six wickets for 59 runs.

In their second turn at the crease, the Red Force were dismissed with 350 courtesy of Jason Mohammed’s 115 and half-centuries from Hope (67) and Akeal Hosein (55).

Chasing a victory target of 331, the Pride folded for 182 with Muhammad (4/28), left-arm spinner Hosein (3/44) and leg-spinner Khan (2/46) doing the damage.

During a post-game interview on Monday, Furlonge said, “If you check the records at Brian Lara (Academy), even though we say it’s been a spinners’ (pitch), fast bowlers have been getting wickets on it. But all credit to Uthman Muhammad, and even Anderson Phillip in the first innings.

If you look at all four innings, the pacers are the ones to get the majority of the wickets.”

Commenting on the 31-year-old Muhammad, who earned career-best figures in the second innings, Furlonge said, “Muhammad has been bowling well throughout the tournament, with pace and verve. He’s one to watch for the future.”

Assessing the Red Force’s display against the Pride, Furlonge mentioned, “They continued (the momentum) from the last game against the Leeward Islands (Hurricanes) where they fought till the end to hold on for a draw. We were working hard, and it paid off.”

During this season, the Red Force have registered their two victories (against Hurricanes and Pride) at Tarouba.

According to Furlonge, “Remember we were losing all the time at Tarouba. Only the second half (of last season) we started to do well at Tarouba.

The wicket wasn’t that easy, but I think the second innings for us, to get 350-plus, was an excellent performance by the batsmen, especially Jason Mohammed and Akeal Hosein. When you’re playing at home, that’s when you have to take advantage.”

He continued, “We batted well on a wearing wicket. Jason, who has been having a rough time in his last four innings, showed his class and scored an excellent hundred.”

The experienced Imran Khan was the third captain for the Red Force this season, with Darren Bravo rested, after returning from the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, and Yannick Ottley injured.

“Imran captained the team in the Super50,” said Furlonge. “He’s familiar with the fellas and he normally gets good performances out of the players.

My belief is Bravo is available for the next game so he may well come back as captain.

He was announced as the captain for the season, at the beginning of the tournament.”