Defence Force detain Police in Pro League

Defence Force Brent Sam, left, hits a shot at goal during the TT Pro League match between Defence Force and Police FC at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on Sunday. Sam scored two goals to see Defence Force FC get passed Police FC 4-1. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

BRENT SAM scored twice as Defence Force inched a step closer towards capturing the 2019-2020 TT Pro League title on Sunday.

The Army-Coast Guard combination brushed aside Police 4-1 in the second of back-to-back Round Two Match Day Seven encounters, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Midfielder Aaron Lester broke the deadlock for Defence Force in the third minute, with Sam extending the lead a minute later.

Striker Dwight Quintero notched Defence Force’s third goal in the 36th to hand his team a 3-0 halftime cushion.

Utility player Elijah Belgrave pulled one back for Police in the 56th but Sam restored Defence Force’s three-goal advantage, three minutes later.

In the earlier game at Couva, a pair of lower-ranked outfits, Central FC and Cunupia FC, played to a 1-1 draw.

Che Benny converted a penalty, after 40 minutes, to put Central FC ahead but Xavier Rajpaul replied 14 minutes later, also from the penalty spot.

National wing-back Ross Russell jnr found the back of the net, in the 82nd, as second-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers edged Club Sando 1-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

Point Fortin Civic moved up two places to third after a narrow 1-0 win over Morvant Caledonia United at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

Tyrel Emmanuel got his name on the scoresheet, in the 41st.

W Connection climbed two spots to fourth after blanking AC Port of Spain 2-0 at Couva on Friday. Isaiah Hudson (42nd) and Jem Gordon (65th) were on target for the defending champions.

FIXTURES – (Round Two Match Day Eight)

Tuesday: AC Port of Spain vs San Juan Jabloteh, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 6 pm.

Wednesday: W Connection vs Cunupia FC, Ato Boldon Stadium; Defence Force vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 6 pm; Central FC vs Point Fortin Civic; Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Morvant Caledonia United, La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 6 pm & 8 pm.