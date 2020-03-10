Covid19 testing only at Carpha

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. SUREASH CHOLAI -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the only testing for covid19 should be done at the Caribbean Public Health Authority (CARPHA), amid reports of private labs offering the test at a handsome price.

On Sunday on Radio 95.5 FM, Deyalsingh lamented that some private labs have been asking private doctors to send their patient swabs to them for testing even as the samples according to the minister would then have to be sent on to Carpha for verification. Urging doctors to send the swabs straight to Carpha, Deyalsingh said, “Cut out the middle man.”

Former health minister Dr Fuad Khan, a medical specialist, supported Deyalsingh’s stance, largely because in the event of a positive case only Carpha can trace the contracts the patient would have had. Khan said if any private lab was testing for covid19, he hoped the tests were done using test kits of international repute.

He said the east Trinidad lab offering the tests was ISO certified, although he recalled as minister finding many others had not had proper standardisation.

Newsday tried but was unable to contact Dr Bal Ramsaran owner of St Augustine Medical Laboratory Ltd whose Facebook page was on Monday lit up with posts from people alternately in support or in opposition to the lab’s $900 fee for a covid19 test. Many issues were vented online.

The lab itself said, “We are offering testing for covid19 together with other respiratory infections using our ISO 15189 Internationally Accredited Lab. Private labs have been granted FDA approval to carry about testing and research.” Newsday called two numbers provided but was unable to contact Ramsaran or a representative.

On the Facebook page, some asked if swabs will be sent to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA for further testing, the lab briefly replied, “All positive samples will undergo further confirmation.”

Asked the cost, the lab replied, “St Augustine Medical Laboratory Testing for covid19 is $900. The coronavirus panel which includes SARS, MERS and covid19 is $2,200. The respiratory panel containing testing for nine respiratory infections is $1,600.

“We will be using Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) in our ISO 15189 Internationally Accredited Molecular Diagnostics Lab.”

Some people viewed the lab as a money maker.

“Anything for the mighty dollar.” said one commentator.

Another added, “People dying left right and centre and you want to start a business scheme??”

One critic asked if the lab has isolation room for people testing positive, while another said only the rich could afford these tests, not the poor.

However, one commentator said the lab will be quicker than the public labs.

“Excellent prices compared to other private labs away (abroad) and always a pleasure dealing with this lab on my travels to Trinidad.”