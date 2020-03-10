Covid19 causes hand sanitiser shortage

Prevention is better than cure for locals as the international media report increased cases of covid19 globally.

Newsday spoke with people on High Street, San Fernando on Monday afternoon

“It is not like we (citizens) do not know what to do. All the information is presented to us on the internet and by the Ministry of Health about what to do.

“So if we fail to do the right thing, then obviously we will reap the consequences,” one person said.

Wendell Guide, who sells market items at the top of High Street, said while he understands the seriousness of covid19, he is baffled by the hype that surrounds it.

“The government has assured that there are no confirmed cases in TT, so I am not scared.

“It is not now that people should be taking care of themselves. This should be a daily thing. You supposed to be washing your hands and doing all the other things all the time.”

Checks with several pharmacies in the area revealed that hand sanitisers, face masks – in particular N95, gloves and hand soaps – were, in some cases, out of stock and, in other instances, depleting.

A sales clerk at Roger’s Drugs said customers were surprised the items went so quickly.

She said, “Many people come in asking for hand sanitisers in particular, and were shocked that it was sold out. They usually want to know when they can pass back to make a purchase.

“But we have been out of stock for almost two weeks now, and we really cannot say when we will be getting any.”

Selvon Lumkin, owner of Tiaren Drugs, also said he has been experiencing similar issues but wonders why there is so much panic.

He told Newsday people should not be overreacting and spreading panic.

“If the necessary precautions are taken in a timely manner, then there is no need to worry anyone. People need to stop spreading the wrong information.”

Retail stores such as Pennywise are also out of stock and are unsure when their shelves will be replenished.

Staff at Massy Distributors isaid on Tuesday that the company’s stock of hand sanitisers, in particular, was low, but did not give any further details about its re-ordering process. Attempts to speak with manager for the department were unsuccessful.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes the coronavirus as part of a family of viruses that includes the common cold, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

The novel coronavirus, or covid19, is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing, fever, diarrhoea, pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure.

Covid19 precautions:

The WHO advises that people wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or cough and sneeze into a bent elbow if you do not have a tissue, avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms and thoroughly cook meat and eggs before eating.