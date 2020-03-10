Cooper nets 50 as Fire ravage Police X

Kerressa Scott (right), the Open Campus (UWI) goal defence, tries to intercept a pass sent to Adasha Norton of Fire, during their Courts All Sectors Netball League on Saturday. - Angelo Marcelle

TT goal-shoot Joelisa Cooper scored 50 goals from 57 attempts as Fire thrashed Police X 66-26 on Saturday, in the Premiership Division, as the Courts All Sectors Netball League continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

Cooper got support from fellow national player, goal-attack Simone Morgan, who netted 16 from 25 efforts.

Police X, who trailed 15-7 after the first quarter, 30-15 at the halftime interval and 49-20 after the third quarter, relied on 12 goals from Jillisa Allan, six from Gursher Grant, five from Jeselle Navarro and three from Anika La Roche-Brice.

Another TT player, Anastascia Wilson, had a field day, netting 70 from 83 efforts, as Defence Force came from behind to spank Police Y 73-54.

Crystal Ann George got three goals from four efforts for Defence Force, who trailed 16-12 after the first quarter and 31-30 at the half, but who managed to earn a 49-40 lead entering the final stanza.

Tahirah Hollingsworth scored 30 from 42 and Tiana Dillon 24 from 41 for Police Y.

In the Championship Division X, Bermudez registered a 40-29 victory over Police X.

For Bermudez, Indra Anderson got 28 from 43, Abigail Boswell 10 from 17 and Tamiah Hernandez two from four. Police X were rewarded with 20 from 27 by Donessa Wickham, six from seven by Jenice McIntosh and Raquel Russell’s three from seven.

Two other matches took place on Saturday, in the Championship Division Y.

TSTT cruised past Police Y 37-15 with Candace Gibbs hitting 20 from 29 and Jocelyn Marcelle 17 from 26. Police Y got their goals from Kaliyah Cooper (14) and Ashley Wickham (one).

Fire were indebted to Adasha Norton’s 48 from 57 and Pearl St John’s three from six as they whipped Open Campus (UWI) 51-31.

On target for Open Campus (UWI) were Akeela Rodriguez (13 from 17), Shaniya Morgan (12 from 18), Zakiya McKenna (four from seven) and Rehanna Ali (two from two).