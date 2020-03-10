Concerns over Guyana

Former foreign affairs minister Dr Basil Ince. -

Concerns are being raised across the political divide about rising tensions in Guyana, after regional and general elections there last week Monday. To date, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is yet to declare a winner in the elections.

Both the ruling A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) and the opposition Progressive People's Party/Civic (PPP/C) have declared victory.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old man was killed by police during protests in the West Berbice region. PPP/C supporters have staged protests in different parts of Guyana, alleging attempts by the APNU/AFC to steal the election.

International observer missions in Guyana have raised concerns about the declaration of results in the Demerara-Mahaica region which overturned a lead by the PPP/C in the regional elections, in favour of the APNU/AFC.

Former foreign affairs minister Basil Ince told Newsday, the unfolding events in Guyana were unfortunate and speak to that country's "troubled past" in politics.

Ince explained, the issues in Guyana extend all the way back to the tenures of former presidents Forbes Burnham and Cheddi Jagan (both deceased). In the past, Ince said, there was the belief that Guyana had not yet achieved its potential.

He observed this has changed given recent oil discoveries. Ince said this fact is not lost on both the APNU/AFC and the PPP/C who understand that whoever holds the reins of power will tap into its emerging energy wealth.

"Now it's do or die for both sides," Ince said. He added that none of the developments taking place now will benefit Guyana.

"People like stability." Asked how the current political turmoil in Guyana could be resolved, Ince said, "It will end up in the courts."

The PPP/C obtained an injunction in the High Court on Thursday to block a winner from being declared, on the grounds that results in Demerara-Mahaica, the most populous electoral district, had not been properly tabulated.

BAS: NO VIOLENCE

Commenting on the scenario, former prime minister Basdeo Panday said, "I sincerely hope it (the situation in Guyana) does not degenerate into violence."

Referring to allegations of corruption levelled against GECOM by the PPP/C and concerns raised by international observer missions about the results for the Demerara-Mahaica region, Panday said he hopes the relevant authorities would deal with these allegations.

He said the tragedy of the political situation in countries like Guyana was that colonial systems left by the British are still intact. Panday argued that while these systems may have worked for a while, they are now outdated.

He explained this is why there should be constitutional reform in these countries to have a political system which reflects the people's will.

Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh, a member of one of the observer missions in Guyana, claimed Guyana's president David Granger had hijacked the electoral process and there was "a return to the Burnham-like gangsterism of the 1960s."

"There is a lot of instability. From what I saw, there was looting taking place." Singh added that Guyana's courts will rule on the PPP/C's injunction.

On Friday, acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert told the House of Representatives that TT was not getting involved in Guyana's election situation.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles said TT should have been the "honest broker" to bring contending forces in Guyana to the table of reason. Charles claimed that TT has retreated to the sidelines of regional diplomacy, allowing Caricom and other international bodies to intervene in Guyana.