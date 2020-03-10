Children's Authority probes video of child on sidestep of moving car

The Children’s Authority of TT is investigating an incident in which a child was recorded standing on the side step of a moving vehicle in a video circulating on social media. A report to the police has also been made.

In a release the authority condemned the actions the driver "whose reckless behaviour could have resulted in serious harm or even death to a child."

Kudos were given to a member of the public who intervened and stopped the driver.

"The authority is therefore calling on citizens to respond in a similar way, as child protection is everyone’s business.

The authority is reminding parents and guardians that it is a criminal offence to expose a child to danger that may cause suffering or injury. A fine of $5,000 and to imprisonment for six years, or to a fine of $50,000 and imprisonment for ten years can be imposed if a person is found guilty.

"As such, the Authority is calling on the police to launch a full investigation into this unfortunate incident immediately."

The authority also reminded the public that they can make a report to its hotline at 996 or 800-2014 or the police at 999, if they suspect a child is being abused or in danger.