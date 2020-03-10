C’bean activists: Law must prevail in Guyana polls

Guyanese protest alleged irregularities in the counting of votes by the Guyana Elections Commission last week. -

REGIONAL social activists on Tuesday in a statement called for the rule of law to be followed towards an outcome in Guyana’s general election.

The signatories included TT-based activists Rawwida Baksh, Asha Kambon, Rhoda Reddock, Colin Robinson, Gabrielle Hosein and the groups CAFRA, the Hindu Women’s Association and the UWI Socialist Student Conference

They wrote, “We, Caribbean advocates for social justice and gender equality, join in solidarity with the people of Guyana in calling for compliance with the rule of law and specifically with the election procedure in Guyana.

“A damaged electoral process will negatively affect the likelihood of social cohesion in a country scarred by ethnic and political polarisation.” The statement said the people of Guyana and the Caribbean deserve better from political actors.

“They deserve political leadership with integrity and that honours the collective will of the people. “We particularly share our deep concern for the safety and security of all Guyanese and call for peace and calm in all communities.

“Not one more life should be lost.”

The group supported Caricom’s call for the lawful completion of the electoral process in Guyana by ensuring the tabulation of results in all regions using the Statements of Polls and the offer by Caricom chair, Barbaddos Prime Minister Mia Mottley, to assist personally with dialogue, if needed, once the lawful results are accepted.

“All parties should do their part in ensuring an engagement that is transparent, accountable and which builds trust. Political parties should dialogue with civil society and build consensus on the way ahead.

“We call on the political leaders to issue a common call for peace, respect and community-mindedness, showing their concern for all people and their safety and well-being.”

Other signatories were Peggy Antrobus of Barbados; Hazel Da Breo, Sweet Water Foundation, Grenada; Margaret Gill, Barbados; Angelique Nixon, Bahamas; Nan Peacocke, St Vincent and the Grenadines; Kimalee Phillip:, Caribbean Solidarity Network; Projekta, Suriname; and Tracy Robinson, Linnette Vassell, Judith Wedderburn and Joan French, all of Jamaica