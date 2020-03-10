Boyce books spot in Tranquil veterans semis
RAWLE BOYCE booked a spot in the semi-final round of the veterans singles category, as the Shell Tranquillity Tennis Open continued, on Monday, at the Tranquillity Courts, Port of Spain.
Boyce eliminated fourth seed Farid Youssef 6-7 (9), 6-2, 10-7.
The men’s doubles quarter-finals were also part of the day’s proceedings, with the number one ranked pair of Richard Chung and Dexter Mahase brushing aside the sixth-seeded Jamal Alexis and Tyler Hart 6-1, 6-0.
Nabeel Mohammed and Ronald Robinson, the third-ranked duo, cruised past Saqiv Williams and Sonny Williams 6-2, 6-1 while the eight-seeded pair of James Betts and Luca Shamsi shocked the second-seeded twosome of Keshan Moonasar and Ethan Wong 6-4, 6-4.
In the other men’s doubles quarter-final, Jaydon Alexis and Nathan Valdez, ranked seventh, whipped the fourth-seeded pair of Beckham Sylvester and Sebastian Sylvester 6-4, 6-3.
And, in a veterans doubles quarter-final game, Athelstan Phillips and Nicholas Sellier ousted the tandem of Ken Aberdeen and Frank Ramudit 6-2, 6-2.
