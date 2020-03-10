All-woman panel sits in Court of Appeal

Alice Yorke-Soo Hon -

FOR the first time in TT's history, Tuesday saw the first all-woman panel of judges convened at the Court of Appeal.

President of the panel Justice Alice Yorke-Soo Hon said she felt heartened to be a part of it.

Also on the panel were recently elevated judges Justices Gillian Lucky and Maria Wilson.

Wilson, who received her instrument of appointment last week, was welcomed to the court by Senior Counsel Ian Benjamin, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, and attorney Wayne Sturge.

Lucky received her instrument in January.

Yorke-Soo Hon welcomed Wilson and spoke of the wisdom she brings to the court.

Benjamin spoke of her international experience as a former prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and a prosecutor at the International Criminal Court.

"Justice Wilson brings an international perspective," he said.

Gaspard reminisced about her time at the DPP's Office. He said he has never forgotten her contribution to the office and praised her mental acumen and legal knowledge.

He said there was no doubt she would make a stellar contribution to the appeal court.

Sturge, who was signed out by the judge since he last appeared before her at her last trial as a High Court judge, said it was a momentous occasion for women.

In her response, Wilson said she felt humbled by the welcome she received.