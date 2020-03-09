UNC names two election hopefuls

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, presents, from left, Tarharqa Obika as the UNC candidate for Point Fortin, Michelle Benjamin for Moruga/Tableland, Sean Sobers as candidate for San Fernando West and Kenya Charles for St Anns East at the UNC Monday night meeting held at the Union Claxton Bay Secondary School on Monday. - Lincoln Holder

A councillor at the Princes Town Regional Corporation and a senator have been chosen to contest seats on a UNC ticket in the upcoming general election.

Councillor for Hindustan/St Mary’s Village Michelle Benjamin will be going after the Moruga/Tableland constituency, while Taharqa Obika goes after Point Fortin, a PNM stronghold.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar made the announcement at the UNC Monday night forum at Union Claxton Bay Secondary School at St Margaret’s in Claxton Bay.

Telling supporters the UNC is ready to rumble, she urged people to join the party to get rid of Dr Keith Rowley’s government.

“The time is now,” she urged, “Now is the time to get TT working again. We have to hit the ground running and win the election.

“In looking at things unfolding over the years, I have no doubt that once we do the work, we will win. We welcome all in the house of the rising sun.”

Persad-Bissessar expressed concern about the growing tensions in Guyana since that country’s election last week. She called for the Government to make an early request for international observers to be present at TT’s election to ensure a smooth process.

“We are concerned about what is happening in Guyana. We have seen concerns raised by Caricom and international observers. We hope for resolution soon,” she said.