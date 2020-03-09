TTFA signs deal with Sports and Games

TTFA president William Wallace (centre) along with Omar Hadeed, director of Sports and Games Limited (left) and TT men’s football team coach Terry Fenwick, after the finalisation of a four-year deal, at Sports and Games Trincity Mall outlet, on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA -

THE TT Football Association (TTFA), on Monday, announced TT’s leading sports retailer Sports and Games as its exclusive retail partner.

The four-year arrangement includes collaborations on a series of marketing campaigns and fan engagement programmes that will add extra value to fans, who purchase official merchandise. Among the activities planned will be events including (but not limited to) ticket give-aways, match day experiences for Sports and Games customers, in-store customer events and "meet and greet" opportunities with players and management.

According to a TTFA release, this announcement follows the recent confirmation of Avec UK as the TTFA’s technical kit partner and completes the important supply line to fans with the full support of TT’s most influential sports retailer. Sports and Games will act as the sole domestic retailer of official playing kit, training wear and officially branded leisure apparel for all national and women’s teams, as well as the national Futsal and Beach football teams.

Sports and Games will undertake a minimum annual spend on marketing and promotional campaigns and will make staged licensing payments to the TTFA from generated sales.

As official retail partner, Sports and Games will be afforded online and match day branding opportunities and will have exclusive rights to install and manage in-stadia retail outlets for all TTFA national team match days.

TTFA president, William Wallace said: “Following swiftly on from our announcement of Avec as technical kit and training wear partner, and Caribbean Chemicals as our first domestic partner, this is another illustration of the growing confidence in the future of football in TT. We are building a commercial platform that has been lacking for too long and I am delighted that such a trusted and prominent retailer in Sports and Games has committed to joining the journey."

Sports and Games' director Omar Hadeed, at the signing at Sports and Games' outlet in Trincity Mall, said in an article on the TTFA website, “I believe there is great potential in TT football and I’m delighted that Sports and Games is now part of the process to see that potential realised. This is not just about selling merchandise, this is an opportunity to work alongside the new TTFA administration and helping them to take football back to the people of this nation."