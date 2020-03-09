TT to get ground provision from Ghana

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert

TT will be receiving ground provision from Ghana, acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert has reported.

He was responding to a prime minister's question in the House on Friday from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, who asked the purpose of the Prime Minister's current trip to Ghana, as well as people comprising the delegation.

Imbert said Dr Rowley was invited to be the special guest of honour at Ghana's 63rd independence celebrations.

"This is a very high and esteemed honour, and it was accepted by the honourable Prime Minister."

He reported Rowley was also using this opportunity to pursue a number of collaborative arrangements with Ghana, namely an air services agreement and potential expansion for opportunities for partnership in the energy sector, agriculture sector, financial services sector and trade.

He said the delegation included: the Prime Minister's wife; Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte and his wife; Dr John Alleyne, adviser to the Prime Minister on agriculture matters; security officers; press secretary; and a videographer.

Charles asked why there was no technical expert in energy, since energy matters were a significant component of the discussion, and asked what an agriculture expert had to do with energy.

Imbert replied that he never said energy was a major component of the visit nor a major thrust.

"What I want to repeat is that the Prime Minister has specifically taken Dr John Alleyne, adviser on agriculture, and if the honourable member was reading the newspapers he would see that there's already been a news report that TT is to benefit from a new stock of ground provision from Ghana, which is clearly as a result of the technical assistance provided by Dr John Alleyne."