TT, Ghana sign air services MOU

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte and Ghana’s Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda signed an air services agreement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) -

TT and Ghana took a step on Sunday towards the establishment of an air services agreement between both countries. A post on the Prime Minister’s Facebook page said Dr Rowley met on with Ghana’s Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda on Sunday.

After the meeting, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte and Kofi Adda signed an air services agreement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The post added that with the MOU signed, both countries will “take the next step towards establishing a mutual air services agreement.”

Another post said Rowley also met with Ghana Energy Minister John Peter Amewu on Sunday in Accra. This meeting focused on energy sector collaboration between TT and Ghana, particularly in the area of gas production and processing. Ghana Deputy Energy Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam and the Ghana National Gas Company CEO Benjamin Asante also attended that meeting.

When he addressed Ghana independence celebrations at the Baba-Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on March 6, Rowley identified energy and agriculture as two areas which TT was seeking to deepen its collaboration with Ghana. He said these efforts underscored the need for an air services agreement between TT and Ghana. Rowley said this would facilitate direct flights between both countries, to facilitate the movement of people and goods.

Rowley left TT on March 1 for London where he held talks with BP executives. He arrived in Ghana on March 3. Finance Minister Colm Imbert was appointed to act as prime minister until Rowley returns.