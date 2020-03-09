THA head hails UWI’s Clinical Clerkship programme

The launch of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Faculty of Medical Sciences’ Clinical Clerkship programme in Tobago has been described as a “bold and progressive initiative” by Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles.

Speaking during the formal launch at the Scarborough General Hospital (SGH) last Friday, Charles said he was pleased with the start of the programme, making note of the cliché, “without a vision, the people will perish.”

“It was in November 2018 that the executive council confirmed a decision to designate the Scarborough General Hospital as a post graduate teaching hospital. Prior to that, I am advised that for a number of years, over a decade, that the Ministry of Health had recognised the Scarborough General Hospital as a suitable facility to provide internship training for doctors possessing provisional registration from the Medical Board.

“Approximately three years ago, UWI personnel toured these facilities and it was agreed that the lecture facilities; lecture rooms and IT infrastructure were adequate, however, it was felt that it was necessary to establish a task force to treat with modalities and the specifics and getting to the point where we are today,” Charles said.

According to Charles, another exciting chapter has been written at the hospital that would assist with the training of medical students and ultimately improve the health sector on the island.

“Today represents in very significant terms, the realisation of a vision and it does make a very powerful statement that we are in the business of improving our healthcare situation in TT,” the Chief Secretary said as he paid tribute to the former Secretary of the Division, Dr Agatha Carrington, who was present, commending her for her stewardship over the period she served.

Through this launch, clinical teaching in four specialities will now be done at the Scarborough General Hospital for the very first time, for UWI medical students. Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry and Head of the Department of Clinical Medical Sciences, Dr Nelleen Baboolal, said the story of the faculty coming to Tobago started approximately three years ago, when Professor Terence Seemungal (UWI Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences) visited Tobago to meet with stakeholders to look at the possibility of UWI students coming to the Tobago Regional Health Authority/Scarborough Hospital to do rotations and clerkships.

“Over the past three years, work has been going on between the University and also the TRHA and one year ago, we met with Dr Carrington and we formulated a plan to execute and initiate.”

The programme is expected to begin in April and according to Baboolal, the launch of the teaching programme represents an expansion of UWI’s medical training to Tobago. At any given time, 12 students would be trained at the facility, with three in each speciality.