Some cabins for Machel’s Melé cruise sold out

Machel Montano. PHOTO: Sureash Cholai

Oceanview and interior cabins for Machel Montano’s Melé: Carnival At Sea have sold out. The cabin reservations for the 2021 soca cruise were opened on March 1.

The event is being done in collaboration with Tribe.

The cost of the interior and oceanview cabins were US $1595 and $1795 respectively with pre-booking payments of US $200 and $250 required. The post on Montano’s Instagram account said payment plans are available with people having one year to pay.

By March 2, it was posted on Montano’s Instagram account that the oceanview cabins were sold out in less than 24 hours. Shortly after, on the same day, his Instagram account showed that the interior cabins were also sold out.

The balcony and suite cabins are now available and will cost US $1895 and $2295 respectively, with the pre-booking payments costing US $300 and $350 respectively.

The event’s website says, “Join the soca king for his first performance on the seas, alongside your favourite mas band for an unforgettable all-inclusive Carnival getaway cruise.

“Sail away without worry – food, drinks, entertainment – check...It really doesn’t get any better than this. Melé departs from Florida and sets sail in 2021.”

Newsday will have more information on this for you shortly.