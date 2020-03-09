Red Force register convincing victory

TT Red Force fast bowler Uthman Muhammad (centre) follows through after a delivery, during the final day of Sunday’s Regional Four Day Championship match against Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. - DANIEL PRENTICE/CA-IMAGES

A RUTHLESS Trinidad and Tobago Red Force dealt a heavy blow to Barbados Pride’s title quest with a crushing 147-run victory on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable 330 to win on the final day of the seventh round match at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, the championship leaders folded meekly for 182 in their second innings, to spoil an excellent five-game winning streak.

Pride were dismantled by paceman Uthman Muhammad who claimed four for 28, including three of the first four wickets to fall, as the visitors slumped to 43 for four in quick time.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein continued his wicket-taking form with three for 44 while leg-spinning captain Imran Khan chipped in with two for 46.

In-form left-hander Kyle Mayers resisted with a top score of 40 while out-of-form captain Kraigg Brathwaite managed 36, tail-ender Chemar Holder 34 not out, and all-rounder Kevin Stoute 33, but Pride failed to string together partnerships of real substance to avoid their second defeat of the season.

Red Force, with a single win to their credit and two defeats and as many stalemates in their last four outings, started the day requiring a clinical effort in order to get the better of their bitter rivals.

Resuming on 343 for nine, they added a further seven runs before last man Anderson Phillip perished for 16, just 13 balls into the morning session.

Left with the better part of three sessions to pull off victory, Red Force made little mistake as Muhammad and Phillip tore Pride’s top order to shreds with destructive new-ball spells.

Muhammad trapped Shayne Moseley lbw for five in the fourth over with 11 runs on the board as the left-hander hit across a full length delivery and then removed Test batsman Shamar Brooks for 10 in his next over to a catch by wicketkeeper Joshua DaSilva moving smartly to his right. Three balls later in the next over, Phillip hit Justin Greaves in front for one and when Muhammad got Shane Dowrich to flash at a short wide ball and nick a catch to DaSilva for five, Pride were sliding towards a heavy defeat. They recovered through a 53-run fifth wicket stand between Mayers and Brathwaite, reviving hopes of salvaging a draw.Mayers struck half-dozen fours and a six in a breezy 45-ball innings while Brathwaite counted four fours and a six off 89 balls in nearly two-and-a-quarter hours at the crease.

They seemed to be taking Pride safely to lunch without further loss when Mayers perished in the fourth over before the break, holing out in the deep off a slog-sweep at Hosein.

When Cephas Cooper completed a brilliant running catch in the deep to dismiss Brathwaite in the fifth over following the resumption off Hosein, Pride lost four wickets for 21 runs and the last wicket stand of 52 between Stoute and Holder only delayed the inevitable.

Scores:

RED FORCE 239 (Joshua DaSilva 77, Kyle Hope 40, Isaiah Rajah 33; Kyle Mayers 3-39, Chemar Holder 4-68, Kevin Stoute 3-30, Kyle Mayers 3-39) and 350 (Jason Mohammed 115 not out, Kyle Hope 67, Akeal Hosein 55; Ashley Nurse 4-72) vs PRIDE 260 (Shane Dowrich 96, Ashley Nurse 81; Anderson Phillip 6-59) and 182 (Kyle Mayers 40, Kraigg Brathwaite 36, Kevin Stoute 33; Uthman Muhammad 4-28, Akeal Hosein 3-44). Red Force won by 147 runs.

CMC