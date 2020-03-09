PoS city cops crack stolen car parts ring

Two men are in police custody after they were arrested as part of a stolen car parts racket at the impound lot along Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Police said a team of officers from the Port of Spain City Police Special Operations Unit, consisting of Sgt McShine, Cpl John and PCs Nabbie, O’Neil and Sonny, led by Snr Supt Charles, received an anonymous tip and went to the wrecking yard at around 2.15 am on Sunday where they allegedly found the men stealing parts from impounded vehicles.

The men, ages 39 and 50, were arrested and taken to the Port of Spain City Police station where they were questioned.

A search warrant was obtained and investigators went to the home of one of the men, who works for the Port of Spain City Corporation, where other car parts were found.

They are expected to be charged and appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday.

PC Sonny is continuing enquiries.