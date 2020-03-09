Mum of missing student: My boy is alive

Christon “Tantan” Marshall who is missing. -

Christon “Tantan” Marshall, the form four student who disappeared without a trace in December, will be turning 17 next week Thursday and his worried mother is longing to hold him and know he is alive and well to put an end to her torture.

Dianedra Samuel, said she and the family are being tortured by claims that people killed and buried her son in a shallow grave somewhere in Moruga. People also claimed that he was kidnapped and taken to Venezuela.

“Without a body to show me, as far as I am concerned my son is very much alive. I am longing to see and hold him. He will be 17 on March 19. People are still spreading rumours that they see him here and there. Well, if they see him, they should call the police. I want to see him. Where is he,” Samuel asked.

Christon attends the Barrackpore West Secondary School and lives at Buen Intento Road, Princes Town with his parents and 13-year-old sister. His father Ricardo Marshall, last saw him about 2 pm in the town area on December 28. He did not have a cell phone, Samuel said.

Relatives later found out he went to either La Lune or Marac Village with a man to buy marijuana. When they spoke to the man, he claimed to have dropped off the boy in Moruga and left.

“If people know something, they should say where and who ‘killed’ him. Unless I see the body of my son, that information is irrelevant to me. We are still searching and have not heard any new information,” the mother said.

Princes Town police are investigating.

People with information about Christon’s whereabouts can call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or contact any police station. They can also Whatsapp the Police Commissioner at 482-GARY or report it via the TTPS App.